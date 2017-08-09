On Our Radar

Trifecta Of Disney, Goldman And Boeing Stocks Drag Dow Industrials To Session Lows

By Mark DeCambre Markets MarketWatch Pulse

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading near its lows of the session on Wednesday as a trio of the blue-chip's components combined to yank the benchmark south. Walt Disney Co.'s shares were contributing to a roughly 35-point decline in afternoon trade, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s stock and that of Boeing Co. were combining to weigh on the price-weighted average by another 30 points. All totaled those components were exacting a nearly 70-point toll on the blue-chip average. The slump in the Dow comes as global markets also are reacting to escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea after Pyongyang threatened to launch a military strike aimed at U.S. territory Guam. Most recently, the Dow was trading down 82 points, or 0.4%, at 22,001, clinging tenuously to its recent reached psychological milestone of 22,000. The S&P 500 index , meanwhile, was off 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was falling 0.6% lower.

