Trifecta Of Disney, Goldman And Boeing Stocks Drag Dow Industrials To Session Lows

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading near its lows of the session on Wednesday as a trio of the blue-chip's components combined to yank the benchmark south. Walt Disney Co.'s shares were contributing to a roughly 35-point decline in afternoon trade, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s stock and that of Boeing Co. were combining to weigh on the price-weighted average by another 30 points. All totaled those components were exacting a nearly 70-point toll on the blue-chip average. The slump in the Dow comes as global markets also are reacting to escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea after Pyongyang threatened to launch a military strike aimed at U.S. territory Guam. Most recently, the Dow was trading down 82 points, or 0.4%, at 22,001, clinging tenuously to its recent reached psychological milestone of 22,000. The S&P 500 index , meanwhile, was off 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was falling 0.6% lower.
