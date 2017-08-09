Small plane doing gas pipeline inspection crashes near road

A single-engine plane performing a gas pipeline inspection in Ohio has crashed near a road, injuring the pilot and his passenger.

The State Highway Patrol says pilot Stephen Dawson, of Louisville, Kentucky, told authorities the engine lost power before the plane crashed Wednesday near Wellston, about 125 miles (200 kilometers) east of Cincinnati. The patrol's Jackson post says the Cessna 172 then struck a wire fence before coming to rest on its landing gear.

Troopers say Dawson was hospitalized with injuries that weren't life-threatening. They say passenger Joshua Simone was wasn't seriously injured but was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Simone also is from Louisville.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating to determine what caused the crash.