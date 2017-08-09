Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street after several companies reported disappointing results.

Overseas markets were also lower Wednesday.

Priceline Group slumped 6.5 percent after issuing a profit forecast that was weaker than analysts were expecting.

Disney dropped 4.5 percent after reporting a weak quarter and saying it would pull its movies from Netflix and start two of its own video streaming services. Netflix fell 3.2 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,467.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 50 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,032. The Nasdaq composite fell 45 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,324.