Jack In The Box Shares Rise In After-hours Trading On Third-quarter Earnings

Jack in the Box Inc. shares jumped 1.9% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the fast food chain reported third-quarter earnings results that missed expectations. The company logged adjusted earnings per share of $0.99 on sales of $357.8 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had modeled adjusted EPS of $1.05 and revenue of $360 million. Same store sales fell 0.2% at Jack in the Box company and franchise stores, while its Mexican unit Qboda rose 0.5% overall. Executives issued fiscal year EPS guidance of $4.00 to $4.15. Jack in the Box shares have fallen 15.6% this year, and the S&P 500 has gained 10.5%.
