FBI Raided Paul Manafort's Home To Aid Special Counsel Investigation: Report

FBI agents raided the home of Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, late last month, The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the special-counsel investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The Post report said the raid came before dawn and without warning, and was conducted to seize documents and other materials. The significance of the records seized from Manafort's apartment is unclear, the report added. NBC News reported that a Manafort spokesman had confirmed the raid occurred.
