Disney's Stock Can Be Blamed For Dow Futures' Early Weakness

The selloff in Walt Disney Co.'s stock in premarket trade Wednesday can be blamed for the Dow industrials futures' early weakness. The entertainment company's stock slumped $5.68, or 5.3%, after the company reported late Tuesday second-quarter revenue that missed expectations, and said it would end its distribution deal with Netflix Inc. . That price decline would shave about 39 points off the Dow Jones Industrial Average's price , while Dow futures were shedding 29 points. With all 30 of the Dow's components trading premarket--20 components were declining-- Disney's stock was by far the biggest percentage loser. The second biggest was Microsoft Corp.'s stock , which slipped 1%. The biggest gainer was DuPont & Co.'s stock , which tacked on 1%.
