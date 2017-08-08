UPS To Launch Online Tool To Manage E-commerce Returns

United Parcel Service Inc. said Tuesday that it will launch an online tool, UPS Returns Manager, to help businesses and individual customers manage returns. UPS Returns Manager will be available in the U.S. on August 14 and in 43 other countries starting August 28. Consumers can print return labels directly from the UPS online channels or at The UPS Store at no cost. Web merchants can set up a return template including a request for a reason for the return and shipment reports in order to associate the outbound and return packaging for tracking purposes. UPS quotes figures from the National Retail Federation showing Americans returned 8% of all purchases, or $260.5 billion in merchandise, in 2015. UPS shares are up 0.8% in Tuesday trading, but down 1.7% for the year so far. The S&P 500 index is up nearly 11% for 2017 to date.
