Two Major Earthquakes Strike China; At Least 13 Killed In Sichuan Province

A powerful earthquake in southwest China killed at least 13 people and left 175 injured early Wednesday. The quake, which the U.S. Geological Survey measured as magnitude-6.5, stuck a popular tourist area in Sichuan province. Chinese media reported more than 1,000 emergency workers were flooding into the area, and 30,000 tourists were evacuated from the region, which is known for its waterfalls and mountain vistas. Hours later another major quake struck in northwest China. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the second quake -- a magnitude-6.3, according to the USGS -- which was centered in the sparsely populated Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region, near the border with Kazakhstan.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.