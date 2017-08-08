SeaWorld reports 2Q loss

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $175.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

Continue Reading Below

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $2.05. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $1.09 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The theme park operator posted revenue of $373.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $398.4 million.

SeaWorld shares have fallen 28 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 3 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEAS

_____

Keywords: SeaWorld, Earnings Report