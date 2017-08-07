OnDeck Announces Expanded Partnership With JPMorgan Chase

OnDeck Capital, Inc. on Monday announced it had expanded a collaboration with JPMorgan Chase, which is providing technology that runs the online lending platform. The agreement will span up to four years, OnDeck said, and Chase will expand access and enhance features over the next year. Shares of OnDeck have declined 8.9% in the year to date, while shares of JPMorgan Chase are up 8.6%, compared to an 11.8% gain for the Dow Jones Industrial Average .
