Mylan Says FDA Has Tentatively Approved HIV/AIDS Combination For Developing Countries

Mylan NV said early Monday that the Food and Drug Administration has tentatively approved its HIV/AIDS drug combination for patients in developing countries. The combination combines three first-line therapies into a smaller tablet that patients take once a day, Mylan said. The tentative approval was granted under the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, which focuses on HIV/AIDS and some other diseases globally. Mylan shares dropped 4.8% in premarket trade Monday. Shares have plummeted 13.1% over the last three months, compared with a 3.2% rise in the S&P 500 .
