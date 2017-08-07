IPhone Maker Foxconn Plans Another Multibillion-dollar Plant - This Time In Michigan

Foxconn Technology Co. , the Taiwan-based contract manufacturer of Apple Inc.'s iPhone, said it plans to open a multibillion-dollar plant in Michigan, according to a report from the South China Morning Post. The news comes just a week after the company said it would invest up to $10 billion to open a plant in Wisconsin. Foxconn's Michigan plant will be used for the research and development of autonomous vehicles, according to the South China Morning Post, citing Foxconn founder Terry Gou. The value of the investment and other details have not been disclosed.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.