Intrepid Potash's Stock Pulls Back Sharply After UBS Analyst Turns Bearish

Shares of Intrepid Potash Inc. plunged 9.9% in morning trade Monday, pulling back from a 21-month closing high in the previous session, after UBS downgraded the fertilizer maker on concerns over valuation and potash pricing. Analyst John Roberts cut his rating to sell from neutral. He said that although bankruptcy risk has been "significantly reduced," current valuation are well above the 5-year average and above the historical peak. "We remain cautious on potash pricing, forecasting only a modest increase in 2018, but the stock has recently popped due to a de-risked balance sheet and optimism around a more diversified revenue stream," Roberts wrote in a note to clients. "However, we are concerned about sustainability and lack of long-term growth in non-core income, and still depressed core potash related income." The stock had closed Friday at the highest level since November 2015, which the stock running up 26% since the company reported better-than-expected results on Aug. 2. The stock has not soared 66% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 11%.

