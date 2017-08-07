How major US stock market indexes fared on Monday

U.S. stock indexes closed slightly higher Monday, led by gains in technology and consumer-focused companies. Energy companies fell along with the price of crude oil. Banks and industrial companies also lagged. Both the Dow Jones industrial average and the Standard & Poor's 500 index closed at record highs. The latest gain extended the Dow's winning streak to 10 days.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 4.08 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,480.91.

The Dow picked up 25.61 points, or 0.1 percent, to 22,118.42.

The Nasdaq composite moved up 32.21 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,383.77.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies inched up 1.85 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,414.17.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 242.08 points, or 10.8 percent.

The Dow is up 2,335.82 points, or 11.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,000.65 points, or 18.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 57.04 points, or 4.2 percent.