Grain mostly higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. rose 8.75 cents at 4.6350 bushel; Sept. corn was up 5.75 cents at 3.7225 bushel; Sept. oats was off 9.50 cents at $2.7425 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans gained 10.50 cents at $9.5975 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off 2.70 cents at $1.1275 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 3.70 cents at $1.4625 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs rose .18 cent at $.8340 a pound.