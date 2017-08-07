Apple's Stock Leads Dow Gainers As It Climbs Toward Another Record

Shares of Apple Inc. rallied $2.17, or 1.4%, in afternoon trade Monday, putting it on course to close at a second record high in four sessions since the tech giant reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results after the Aug. 1 close. The stock is the leading percentage gainer among Dow Jones Industrial Average components, while the price gain is adding about 15 points to the Dow's price, which is up 16 points. The stock is still below its all-time intraday high of $159.75, which was reached on Aug. 2. Apple shares have run up 37% year to date, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index has climbed 22% and the Dow has gained 12%.
