Balchem Corporation's Business Is Getting Healthier in 2017

Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) had a nearly flawless quarter, with only one segment shrinking versus a year ago. And even that weakness will likely be short-lived.

Continue Reading Below

As growth gains steam, the bottom line is improving rapidly, as well. Here's what you need to know about the second quarter of 2017 at Balchem.

Balchem Corporation: The Raw Numbers

Metric Q2 2017 Q2 2016 Year-Over-Year Change Sales $147.1 million $138.8 million 6% Net income $16.5 million $14.2 million 16.9% Diluted EPS $0.51 $0.44 15.9%

What Happened With Balchem Corporation This Quarter?

The broad numbers showed a lot of growth for Balchem, but the segment information is really what investors should be looking at.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Human nutrition and health segment had a 4.3% increase in sales, to $78.0 million, and earnings from operations jumped 25.4%, to $11.3 million. The segment also added Innovative Food Processors in the quarter after Balchem bought out the privately held company.

Animal nutrition and health sales were up 3.6%, to $37.0 million, and earnings from operations fell 49.5%, to $3.7 million, as higher costs and greater competition hit the business.

Specialty products rose 2.1%, to $20.8 million in revenue, and segment operating income rose 14.8%, to $8.1 million in the quarter.

Industrial product segment had a 113.9% increase in sales, to $11.2 million, and operating income jumped from $258,000 to $1.6 million.

Debt repayment was $13.3 million in the quarter.

What Management Had to Say

Growth was really the highlight for the quarter and "offset margin pressures, primarily from higher raw material costs in all segments," according to CEO Ted Harris. There was particular weakness in the animal nutrition and health segment because of an inventory correction at a large customer and challenging dairy sales.

Management said that, overall, "We are progressing our strategic growth initiatives and are pleased with the IFP acquisition and its contribution to our company as we continue to seek value creating acquisitions to augment our organic growth strategies." Even where there were short-term headwinds, the long-term picture appears to be bright.

Looking Forward

Small, strategic acquisitions are helping drive Balchem's growth and the company is willing to add more of these kind of acquisitions as they become available. But the momentum in the core business is also strong, which will continue to drive financial results higher in 2017.

10 stocks we like better than Balchem

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Balchem wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2017

10 stocks we like better than Balchem

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Balchem wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2017

Travis Hoium has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Balchem. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.