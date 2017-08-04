Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly higher

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street after the government reported another month of solid job gains.

Banks and technology companies rose the most in early trading Friday. JPMorgan Chase rose 1.2 percent and Cognizant Technology rose 1.5 percent.

The Labor Department reported that U.S. employers added 209,000 jobs in July, the second straight month of strong gains.

In earnings news, engineering company Fluor sank 7 percent after reporting a surprise loss in its most recent quarter.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 43 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,069.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,477. The Nasdaq composite climbed 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,352.