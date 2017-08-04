How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday

Banks and other stocks climbed Friday following a strong jobs report for July. That left major indexes slightly higher as the market wrapped up another quiet week.

On Friday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index advanced 4.67 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,476.83.

The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 66.71 points, or 0.3 percent, to 22,092.81.

The Nasdaq composite moved up 11.22 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,351.56.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies jumped 7.09 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,412.32.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 4.73 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Dow climbed 262.50 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Nasdaq fell 23.11 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 dropped 16.94 points, or 1.2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 238 points, or 10.6 percent.

The Dow is up 2,330.21 points, or 11.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 968.45 points, or 18 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 55.19 points, or 4.1 percent.