Grain mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept delivery was lower 0.60 cent at $4.57 a bushel; Sept corn was up 2.40 cents at $3.66 a bushel; Sept oats lost 1.60 cents at $2.8340 a bushel while August soybeans up 1 cent to $9.5140 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

August live cattle was 3 cents lower at $1.1493 a pound; August feeder cattle lost 1 cent at $1.4965 pound; August lean hogs was .78 cent higher at $.8275 a pound.