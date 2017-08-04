CORRECTED: Eli Lilly & Co. Says Its Migraine Drug Met Primary Endpoint In Late-stage Trial

Eli Lilly & Co. said early Friday that its migraine drug lasmiditan met its primary endpoint and a key secondary endpoint in a late-stage clinical trial. The company plans to submit for Food and Drug Administration approval in the second half of next year. A greater share of patients treated with the therapy were migraine pain-free two hours after the full dose relative to those on the placebo. Patients on the therapy also reported a statistically significantly larger percentage of freedom from their most bothersome symptom two hours after the first dose, relative to those on the placebo. Side effects reported by patients after taking the therapy most commonly included dizziness, tingling or numbness, sleepiness, fatigue, nausea and a lack of energy, the company said. Eli Lilly is one of several companies developing migraine drugs, including Amgen Inc. , Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. . Though many people think of migraines as headaches, the head pain and other symptoms can be severe and disabling, and treatment options are limited. Eli Lilly shares were not active in premarket trade. Shares have declined 1.3% over the last three months, compared with a 3.5% rise in the S&P 500 .

