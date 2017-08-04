Berkshire Hathaway Operating Earnings Fall In Second Quarter

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reported late Friday second-quarter net earnings of $4.26 billion, compared with $5 billion in the year-ago quarter. Operating earnings fell to $4.12 billion, from $4.61 billion a year ago. The conglomerate reported earnings of $2,592 per Class A shares, compared with $3,042 a share a year ago. Revenue reached $57.5 billion, from $54.2 billion a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected earnings of $2,932.29 a share on sales of $57.6 billion for the quarter. Shares were flat in late trading after ending the regular session up 0.6%.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.