Yum profit falls 40 percent, hurt by weakness at Pizza Hut

Profit at Yum Brands tumbled nearly 40 percent in the second quarter, hurt by weak performance at its Pizza Hut chain.

Shares of Yum Brands Inc. fell 2 percent to $75 before the stock market opened Thursday.

The Louisville, Kentucky, company said sales fell 1 percent at established Pizza Hut locations. However, Yum's other chains performed better: Taco Bell's sales rose 4 percent at established restaurants, and sales at KFC rose 3 percent.

Overall, the company reported net income of $206 million, or 58 cents per share, in the quarter ending June 30. That's down from $336 million, or 64 cents per share, in the same period a year ago.

Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 68 cents per share, topping the 61 cents per share Wall Street analysts expected, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $1.45 billion, beating the $1.41 billion analysts expected.

