Why Johnson Controls International Stock Dropped 10% in July

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of building-technologies provider Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) lost 10.2% of their value in July.

So what

I use the term "July" loosely. The truth is that almost all of Johnson Controls' losses took place in the time between the end of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 26 and the morning of July 27, when Johnson Controls announced its fiscal Q3 2017 earnings.

Johnson Controls reported earning $0.59 per diluted share for fiscal Q3. Pro forma, the company's earnings were $0.71, which met analysts' similarly pro forma earnings target for the company. Revenues were, likewise, more or less in line with expectations, with Johnson Control booking $7.68 billion in revenues during the quarter, just a skosh below expectations of $7.7 billion. Why did the stock fall if Johnson basically met expectations?

Now what

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The answer may lie in Johnson's guidance. Management now tells investors to expect earnings of between $2.60 and $2.62 per share this fiscal year. But as recently as January, the company had been guiding investors toward an earnings range of $2.60 to $2.75 -- far more than what Johnson Controls is promising now. Furthermore, Johnson is couching its guidance in the form of pro forma earnings, and that's a more malleable form of "profit" than the GAAP variety.

Even Johnson admits that "we have fallen short of our revenue growth expectations for the year and are guiding our full year adjusted earnings per share to the low end of the range previously provided." Investors apparently agree with that assessment.

10 stocks we like better than Johnson Controls

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Johnson Controls wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2017

Rich Smith has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of Johnson Controls. The Motley Fool is short Johnson Controls. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.