Unicredit 2Q profits nudge higher under reform course

UniCredit says its second-quarter profits grew by 3 percent as the Italian bank undergoes reforms aimed at raising capital and improving profits.

Continue Reading Below

The bank, Italy's biggest by assets, on Thursday reported net profit of 945 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in the three months ended June 30, compared with 916 million a year earlier.

UniCredit has been working under the guidance of its new CEO, Pierre Mustier, to raise capital, after the bank had one of the weakest showings in Europe during a stress test last year. Under the plan, Unicredit completed the sale of Polish subsidiary Pekao in July, and took 17.7 billion euros in non-performing loans off the books.

The bank's Core Tier 1 ratio, a measure of its health, was 12.8 percent in the quarter.