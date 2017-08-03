Mueller Impanels Grand Jury To Investigate Russian Interference: WSJ

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury in Washington to investigate Russia's interference in the 2016 elections, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. That's a sign that his inquiry is growing in intensity and entering a new phase, the report said. Legal experts quoted by the newspaper say the move suggests he believes he will need to subpoena records and take testimony from witnesses.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.