Kellogg Shares Edge Up After Earnings Beat

Kellogg Co. shares rose nearly 1% in Thursday premarket trading after the food company reported second quarter earnings and revenue beat expectations. Net income was $282.0 million, or 80 cents per share, up from $280.0 million, or 79 cents per share, for the same period last year. Adjusted EPS was 97 cents, beating the 92-cent FactSet consensus. Sales were $3.19 billion for the quarter, down from $3.27 billion and ahead of the $3.15 billion FactSet consensus. Kellogg shares are down 8.5% for the year so far while the S&P 500 index is up 10.7% for the period.
