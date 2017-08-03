GrubHub Buys Yelp's Eat24 Business In Partnership Agreement

GrubHub Inc. and Yelp Inc. announced a new partnership Thursday afternoon that includes the acquisition of Yelp's Eat24 food-delivery business by GrubHub. GrubHub will pay $287.5 million for Eat24, and Yelp will integrate GrubHub's restaurant-ordering platform into Yelp apps and services. "Bringing Grubhub onto the Yelp Platform through this long-term partnership will be a win for everyone," Yelp cofounder and Chief Executive Jeremy Stoppelman said in the announcement. Yelp acquired Eat24 for $134 million in 2015. GrubHub and Yelp were also scheduled to announce earnings separately on Thursday.
