Asia shares fall as Apple's glossy earnings effect fades

Asian markets mostly fell Thursday as the rally from news of Apple's strong earnings that spurred record highs for the Dow Jones industrial average faded. Myriad worries over China's rising debt, weaker commodity prices and possible rising tensions between Beijing and Washington overshadowed regional markets.

Continue Reading Below

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.3 percent to 20,029.26. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.2 percent to 5,735.10. South Korea's Kospi sank 1.7 percent to 2,386.85. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.2 percent to 27,538.02, while the Shanghai Composite skidded 0.7 percent to 3,262.99.

WALL STREET: The Dow rose 0.2 percent to a record 22,016.24. The Standard & Poor's 500 index, a much broader market measure used by most professional investors, added less than 0.1 percent to 2,477.57. The Nasdaq composite was flat at 6,362.65. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks shed 1.1 percent to 1,412.90.

THE QUOTE: "A moderation in the momentum of gains for U.S. indices could provide little to inspire Asian markets today," Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG in Singapore, said in a commentary. "Asian markets had, as a whole, shown strong momentum since the start of the week built on data surprises. Having had an early rally following Apple Inc.'s surge yesterday, the regional IT sector may find limited room for gains despite the US lead."

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 26 cents to $49.33 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It added 43 cents to $49.59 overnight. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 27 cents to $52.09 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 110.63 yen from 110.69 yen late Wednesday in Asia. The euro fell to $1.1852 from $1.1856.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

___

Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/yuri%20kageyama