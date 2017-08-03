Aetna's quarterly profit surges 52%

No. 3 U.S. health insurer Aetna reported a much higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday on strong cost controls and improved performance in its core businesses.

Republican lawmakers have vowed to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, but have not agreed on how to do so, creating uncertainty about how the program will be run and whether it will be fully funded.

Aetna said in May it would exit the 2018 Obamacare individual insurance market in Delaware and Nebraska - the two remaining states where it offered the plans.

Net profit rose to $1.20 billion, or $3.60 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $791 million, or $2.23 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Aetna earned $3.42 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $2.35, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Our strong second quarter results speak to our continued focus on disciplined pricing and execution of our targeted growth strategy," said Aetna chairman and CEO Mark Bertolini.

Aetna said its medical loss ratio — the percent of premiums spent on claims — fell to 78.6 percent in its commercial business from 83.4 percent, a year earlier. The company cited improved performance across its core commercial business for the improvement.

The insurer said total revenue fell nearly 3 percent to $15.52 billion. Adjusted revenue came in at about $15.50 billion ahead of estimates of $15.39 billion.

