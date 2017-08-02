Why Tennant Company Stock Just Crashed 11%

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of cleaning-equipment manufacturer Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) are down 11.3% as of 1:50 p.m. EDT, having recovered (somewhat) from an early-morning crash that sent the stock down as much as 13.5%.

So what

This being earnings season, you might expect that an earnings report is to blame -- and you'd be right. This morning, Tennant reported its fiscal second-quarter 2017 financials. Sales were up a healthy 25% over last year's Q2 at $270.8 million, and ahead of the $269 million that analysts had been modeling.

Unfortunately, a big $0.27-per-share pre-tax charge for "acquisition costs related to Tenant's acquisition" of IPC Group, a $0.22 charge for "acquisition-related financing costs," a $0.25 charge for "acquisition-related inventory step-up flow" through, and a final penny-a-share charge "related to a pension plan settlement" reduced earnings by a total of $0.75 per share, and turned what should have been a profitable quarter for Tennant into a $0.15-per-share loss instead.

Admittedly, without all these charges, Tennant would have earned $0.60 per share -- but even this number was below the $0.79 in "pro forma" earnings that Wall Street had been looking for. And that's how a winning revenue quarter turned into an earnings miss.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Now what

Investors are selling off Tennant stock in droves, but are they panicking too soon -- or just acknowledging the reality of a bad quarter?

Attempting to allay concerns, management assured analysts that it remains "optimistic about our sales momentum as we head into the second half of 2017." Regardless, Q2's terrible flurry of charges forced management to cut earnings guidance for the full year. While Tennant still believes it can pull down sales of between $960 million and $990 million by year-end, full-year earnings guidance is now being ratcheted back to somewhere between $0.85 and $1.05 per share.

Taken at the midpoint, this means Tennant stock is probably going to end the year costing more than 70 times trailing earnings -- a rich price for a company growing only in the low single digits organically, and depending on acquisitions to provide the bulk of its growth.

While not all Fools will agree with me on this one, I think Tennant stock costs too much -- and investors are right to sell it.

10 stocks we like better than Tennant Company

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tennant Company wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2017

Rich Smith has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tennant Company. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.