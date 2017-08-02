Trump Says Russia Sanctions Bill He Signed 'significantly Flawed'

President Donald Trump called a Russia sanctions bill he signed on Wednesday "significantly flawed," and said that it included "unconstitutional provisions." Among those provisions were what Trump called displacing presidential authority to recognize foreign governments. The bill slaps new sanctions on Russia and also restricts Trump's ability to ease sanctions on Moscow. The bill overwhelmingly passed both chambers of Congress and prompted Russia to order staff cuts at the U.S. embassy and American consulates. It also imposes penalties against Iran and North Korea.
