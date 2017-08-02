SodaStream Shares Rise After Earnings And Revenue Beat Expectations

SodaStream International Ltd. rose 2.6% in Wednesday premarket trading after the company reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations. Net income was $14.4 million, or 64 cents per share $7.2 million, up from $7.8 million, or 37 cents per share, for the same period last year. The FactSet consensus was 53 cents. Revenue was $130.6 million, up from $119.2 million, and ahead of the $129.0 million FactSet consensus. SodaStream shares are up more than 45% for the year so far while the S&P 500 index is up 10.6% for the period.
