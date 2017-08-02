John Kelly Assured Jeff Sessions His Job Is Safe: Reports

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been told that his job is safe by new White House chief of staff John Kelly, according to multiple reports Wednesday. The Associated Press reported that Kelly called Sessions on Saturday to reassure him that President Donald Trump would not fire him, nor did he want Sessions to resign. ABC News and Politico later confirmed the report. Although Sessions was one of Trump's earliest and most loyal supporters, Trump has been critical of Sessions in recent weeks, saying that he wouldn't have named him attorney general if he had known Sessions would recuse himself from the Russian election-meddling investigation. Firing Sessions could have caused a political firestorm if its intent was seen as obstructing the Russia probe being conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller.
