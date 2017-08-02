Grain mostly higher, livestock higher

Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Continue Reading Below

Wheat for Sept. fell .50 cents at 4.6075 bushel; Sept. corn was up 2.50 cents at 3.65 bushel; Sept. oats was gained 9.25 cents at $2.8950 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose 7 cents at $9.6650 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up 1.72 cents at $1.1452 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.08 cents at $1.5025 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs gained 2.15 cents at $.8195 a pound.