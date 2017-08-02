Grain higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept delivery was higher 4.20 cents at $4.6540 a bushel; Sept corn was up 4.40 cents at $3.67 a bushel; Sept oats gained 2.20 cents at $2.8240 a bushel while August soybeans gained 8 cents to $9.6740 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

August live cattle was .08 cent higher at $1.1288 a pound; August feeder cattle lost .15 cent at $1.4903 pound; August lean hogs was .50 cent higher at $.8030 a pound.