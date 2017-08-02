Dow closes above 22,000 for the first time

The Dow Jones industrial average closed above 22,000 points for the first time, driven by a big gain in Apple on an otherwise mixed day for the market.

Health care and household goods companies fell Wednesday. Prescription drug distributor Cardinal Health dropped 8.2 percent.

Movie theater companies plunged after AMC Entertainment gave a weak profit forecast amid a sluggish summer at the box office. AMC slumped 27 percent.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 52 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,016. The move was almost entirely due to the jump in Apple's stock.

The broader Standard & Poor's 500 index edged up 1 point, less than 0.1 percent, to 2,477. The Nasdaq edged down less than a point to 6,362.

More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.