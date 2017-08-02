AIG's Stock Rallies After Profit Beat

Shares of American International Group Inc. rallied 2.4% in after-hours trade Wednesday, after the insurance company reported a second-quarter profit that beat expectations. Net income rose fell to $1.13 billion, or $1.19 a share, from $1.91 billion, or $1.68 a share, in the same period a year ago. Excluding non-recurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.53 from $1.15, above the FactSet consensus of $1.20. Consolidated adjusted return on equity improved to 10.5% from 7.9%. Book value per share fell to $81.62 from $83.08, but was above expectations of $81.06. In commercial insurance, net premiums written fell 15%, while the combined ratio increased to 102.7 from 98.3 and operating revenue declined 2% to $5.98 billion. "While market conditions remain challenging, we are committed to disciplined underwriting and are focused on investing in profitable growth," said Chief Executive Brian Duperreault. AIG's stock has edged up 0.9% year to date through Wednesday's close, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF has gained 8.9% and the S&P 500 has climbed 10.7%.
