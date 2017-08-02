3D Systems Shares Fall As Results, Outlook Come Up Short

3D Systems Corp. shares dropped in the extended session Wednesday after the 3D printer company reported quarterly results and an outlook that fell below Wall Street estimates. 3D Systems shares fell 9.4% to $15.42 after hours. The company reported a second-quarter loss of $8.4 million, or 8 cents a share, compared to a loss of $4.6 million, or 4 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were 8 cents a share. Revenue rose to $159.5 million from $158.1 million in the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated earnings of 12 cents a share on revenue of $162.5 million. For the year, 3D Systems estimates earnings to be "approximately flat" on an adjusted basis on revenue of $643 million to $671 million. Analysts had forecast earnings of 51 cents a share on revenue of $661.6 million.
