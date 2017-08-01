U.S. Retail Market Forecast To Grow To $3.56 Trillion In 2017: Forrester

The U.S. retail market will rise 3.8% to $3.56 trillion in 2017, according to a forecast from Forrester. U.S. online sales will reach more than $459 billion, accounting for 12.9% of total sales. Clothing, consumer electronics and computers account for nearly a third of online sales. Online sales are estimated to account for 17% of total retail sales by 2022. About one-third of retail spending is made through Amazon.com Inc. , according to Forrester. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF is down 6.5% for the year so far while the S&P 500 index is up 10.5% for the period.
