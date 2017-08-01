Sprint posts profit for first time in 3 years

Sprint said Tuesday that it posted its first quarterly profit in three years as it cut cost and added more wireless subscribers.

Continue Reading Below

After it released the report, Sprint's stock rose nearly 4 percent in premarket trading.

This week, cable company Charter said it was not interested in buying Sprint after published reports said Sprint had proposed an acquisition by Charter.

Sprint said it added 35,000 customers for its contract-based wireless plans, the most lucrative plans for the company. In the same period a year ago, it lost 306,000 customers.

Overall, the company reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $206 million, or 5 cents per share. In the same period a year ago, it reported a net loss of $302 million, or 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations for a loss of 1 cent per share, according Zacks Investment Research.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue rose about 2 percent to $8.16 billion, missing the $8.19 billion analysts expected, according to Zacks.

Shares of Sprint Corp. rose 36 cents to 8.36 before the stock market opened Tuesday.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on S at https://www.zacks.com/ap/S

_____

Keywords: Sprint, Earnings Report