SeaWorld Announces Interim CFO

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. said late Tuesday it has appointed Marc G. Swanson as interim chief financial officer and interim treasurer, effective immediately. Swanson has served as SeaWorld's chief accounting officer since 2012, and served as interim CFO in 2015. He will continue to serve as chief accounting officer. Swanson replaces Peter J. Crage, "who is leaving the company to assume a senior-level financial position" at another, unnamed company, SeaWorld said in a statement. Crage will remain with SeaWorld through August to ensure a smooth transition, the company said. Last month, SeaWorld said it has faced federal investigations linked to a documentary critical of its practices concerning killer whales.
