Justice Dept. To Challenge Universities' Affirmative Action Policies: Report

The Justice Department intends to use investigate and potentially sue universities over affirmative-action admissions policies that put white students at a disadvantage, according to a report late Tuesday by the New York Times. The sharp turn in the department's civil rights division will focus on "intentional race-based discrimination," according to documents obtained by the Times. Affirmative-action policies can sometimes give generally disadvantaged groups, such as African Americans and Latinos, an edge over white students. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that race may be used as a factor in college admissions, but just how much of a factor is up for debate.
