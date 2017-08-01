How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday

Banks and technology companies took U.S. stocks higher Tuesday, and less-loved sectors including phone and real estate companies also climbed as companies continued to report strong second-quarter results.

Continue Reading Below

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index jumped 6.05 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,476.35.

The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 72.80 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,963.92.

Nasdaq composite picked up 14.82 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,362.94.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 3.19 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,428.33.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 4.25 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Dow is up 133.61 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 11.74 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 0.93 points, or 0.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 237.52 points, or 10.6 percent.

The Dow is up 2,201.32 points, or 11.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 979.82 points, or 18.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 71.20 points, or 5.2 percent.