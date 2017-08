Warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp said on Tuesday that its chairman and co-founder, Jeff Brotman, had passed away.

Continue Reading Below

Brotman, who founded the company along with James Sinegal in 1983, died early this morning, Costco said.

Brotman, 75, had been the chairman since 1994.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)