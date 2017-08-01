Boeing, McDonald's The Biggest Drivers Of Dow's Climb Toward 22,000 Milestone

The biggest drivers of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's climb to its next 1,000-point milestone of 22,000 have been the shares of old-school components Boeing Co. and McDonald's Corp. . Since the Dow first closed above 21,000 on March 1, 2017, when it closed at 21,115.55, Boeing's stock has run up $58.55, or 32%, through Monday to add about 401 points to the Dow's price. Over the same time, McDonald's shares have rallied $26.09, or 20%, to account for about 179 Dow points. Boeing has been in the Dow since March 12, 1987 and McDonald's has been a blue chipper since Oct. 30, 1985. Of the biggest drags on the Dow since the last milestone, International Business Machines' stock , which has been a Dow component since June 29, 1979, has shed $37.28, or 20%, to shave 255 points off the Dow. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s stock , which entered the Dow in Sept. 23, 2013, has fallen $27.38, or 11%, to take off about 188 points. The Dow closed Monday at 21,891.12, and Dow futures were up 106 points.

