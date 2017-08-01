On Our Radar

Boeing, McDonald's The Biggest Drivers Of Dow's Climb Toward 22,000 Milestone

By Tomi Kilgore Markets MarketWatch Pulse

The biggest drivers of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's climb to its next 1,000-point milestone of 22,000 have been the shares of old-school components Boeing Co. and McDonald's Corp. . Since the Dow first closed above 21,000 on March 1, 2017, when it closed at 21,115.55, Boeing's stock has run up $58.55, or 32%, through Monday to add about 401 points to the Dow's price. Over the same time, McDonald's shares have rallied $26.09, or 20%, to account for about 179 Dow points. Boeing has been in the Dow since March 12, 1987 and McDonald's has been a blue chipper since Oct. 30, 1985. Of the biggest drags on the Dow since the last milestone, International Business Machines' stock , which has been a Dow component since June 29, 1979, has shed $37.28, or 20%, to shave 255 points off the Dow. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s stock , which entered the Dow in Sept. 23, 2013, has fallen $27.38, or 11%, to take off about 188 points. The Dow closed Monday at 21,891.12, and Dow futures were up 106 points.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.