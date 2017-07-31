On Our Radar

U.S. Freezes Assets Of Venezuelan President Maduro

By Greg Robb Markets MarketWatch Pulse

The Treasury Department announced Monday it has frozen the assets of and sanctioned Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro for undermining democracy in going ahead with elections on Sunday for a new legislative assembly. "Yesterday's illegitimate elections confirm that Maduro is a dictator who disregards the will of the Venezuelan people," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement. Under the sanctions, U.S. banks are prohibited from dealing with Maduro.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.