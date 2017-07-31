Texas Roadhouse Shares Up Nearly 7% After Earnings

Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc. rose nearly 7% late Monday after the restaurant chain reported second-quarter sales above expectations and per-share earnings in line with forecasts. Texas Roadhouse said it earned $37.6 million, or 53 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $33.6 million, or 47 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue rose to $566.2 million, from $508.1 million a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected per-share earnings of 53 cents a share on sales of $563 million. Comparable-restaurant sales rose 4% at company restaurants and 3.6% at domestic franchises, Texas Roadhouse said. The company reiterated its expectations of comparable-restaurant sales growth for the year, as well as food costs deflation between 1% and 2% and total capital expenditures of about $170 million. The shares ended the regular trading session down 0.8%.
