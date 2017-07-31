Pulitzer-winning Playwright Sam Shepard Dies At 73

Sam Shepard, Pulitzer-winning playwright and Oscar-nominated actor, has died at the age of 73. According to media reports, Shepard, who had been suffering from ALS, died peacefully at his home in Kentucky on July 30. Shepard authored some 40-plus plays, including his 1979 work "Buried Child," for which he was awarded the Pulitzer Prize. He racked up nearly 70 acting credits in his career as well, and was nominated for an Academy Award for his supporting role as pilot Chuck Yeager in 1983's space drama "The Right Stuff."
