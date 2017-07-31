Nautilus Shares Decline After Quarterly Results Fall Short Of Street View

Nautilus Inc. shares fell in the extended session Monday after the fitness equipment maker's quarterly results came in below Wall Street expectations. Nautilus shares fell 9.1% to $16 after hours. The company reported second-quarter net income of $2.5 million, or 8 cents a share, compared with $3.5 million, or 11 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue declined to $77 million from $78.5 million in the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated earnings of 9 cents a share on revenue of $78 million.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.